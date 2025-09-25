Malik Nabers returns to practice for Giants Thursday

The Giants got wide receiver Malik Nabers back at practice on Thursday.

Nabers did not practice on Wednesday because of a shoulder injury, but he was back for a limited workout as the team moved closer to quarterback Jaxson Dart’s starting debut against the Chargers in Week 4. Nabers did not give much reason to think he was at risk of missing the game when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday and Thursday’s return suggests Dart will have the team’s top receiver available.

Running back Tyrone Tracy (shoulder), kicker Graham Gano (groin), and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (foot) remained out of practice. Defensive lineman Chauncey Golston (ankle) went from limited to out of practice.

Tight end Theo Johnson (toe), linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (calf), cornerback Art Green (hip), center John Michael Schmitz (neck), wide receiver Darius Slayton (calf), left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), and wide receiver Beaux Collins (hamstring) were all listed as limited participants.