Malik Nabers suffered a concussion Thursday night, says he’s “all good”

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has produced plenty of highlights through the first month of his NFL career and it looked like he might have another one on a throw near the sideline in the fourth quarter on Thursday night.

Nabers kept his feet in bounds as he reached for Daniel Jones’s pass, but he lost the ball while going to the turf. Nabers’s facemask crashed into the ground as well and he was taken for a concussion evaluation right after the play.

The first-round pick was diagnosed with a concussion, but was feeling well enough to post on Instagram after the game. Nabers wrote that he was “all good” and thanked supporters for all of their prayers in the wake of the injury.

Nabers, who had 12 catches for 115 yards before his injury, will still need to be cleared through the concussion protocol and playing on Thursday means there’s a little extra time for that before the Giants will be back on the field.