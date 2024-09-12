Malik Willis working “around the clock” in advance of potential start

Turning to a backup quarterback is never without its challenges, but the Packers will be facing bigger ones than most teams if they have to do so this week.

While they haven’t ruled Jordan Love out at this point, his knee injury seems likely to keep him from playing against the Colts this weekend. Malik Willis will be the choice to start if he can’t and he’s undergoing a crash course in the team’s offense since he only joined the Packers in a trade three weeks ago.

“The reality is I just got here, so it’s gonna be a little bit in overdrive,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “It’s been pretty much around the clock since I got here. You try to come in and be ready to go if you’re called upon.”

Willis’s only previous starting experience came as a rookie in 2022 and he struggled enough that the Titans signed Joshua Dobbs off the street to replace him. Willis said he wasn’t ready for the job at that point, but is “a different player” and the Packers will need him to prove that on the field.