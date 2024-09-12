 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_indvsgb_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
nbc_simms_lararizona_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_tbvsdetv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_indvsgb_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Colts vs. Packers
nbc_simms_lararizona_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
nbc_simms_tbvsdetv2_240912.jpg
Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Malik Willis working “around the clock” in advance of potential start

  
Published September 12, 2024 11:44 AM

Turning to a backup quarterback is never without its challenges, but the Packers will be facing bigger ones than most teams if they have to do so this week.

While they haven’t ruled Jordan Love out at this point, his knee injury seems likely to keep him from playing against the Colts this weekend. Malik Willis will be the choice to start if he can’t and he’s undergoing a crash course in the team’s offense since he only joined the Packers in a trade three weeks ago.

“The reality is I just got here, so it’s gonna be a little bit in overdrive,” Willis said, via the team’s website. “It’s been pretty much around the clock since I got here. You try to come in and be ready to go if you’re called upon.”

Willis’s only previous starting experience came as a rookie in 2022 and he struggled enough that the Titans signed Joshua Dobbs off the street to replace him. Willis said he wasn’t ready for the job at that point, but is “a different player” and the Packers will need him to prove that on the field.