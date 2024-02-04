Man who posed as Jeff Pash and others gets 12 years for a medical billing scheme

A man who posed as NFL general counsel Jeff Pash and others will be spending 12 years in the custody of the federal government.

Via the Associated Press, Matthew James was sentenced on Friday after a July 2022 conviction for using fraud and identity theft to get “hundreds of millions of dollars” from insurance providers.

James, 54, ran medical billing companies. He harangued insurance companies to pay, by pretending to be a patient or policyholder who was trying to get reimbursement.

James also pretended to be NBA player Marcus Smart.

Pash’s wife was treated for an injury that happened while running in 2018. At trial, prosecutors played a recording of James, pretending to be pash, yelling and swearing at a customer service representative on an insurance company’s dedicated line for NFL players.

“These are people that work for the NFL, and I would hate to have them think that was me on that call,” Pash testified at the trial.

The numbers involved are staggering. From the press release announcing the sentence, James was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $336,996,416.85 and to forfeit $63,382,049.02.