Marcedes Lewis: Agent has had “small talk” with a handful of teams

After the Jets signed Allen Lazard , Randall Cobb , and Billy Turner as free agents, their head coach Robert Saleh said at a May press conference it was a “silly narrative ” to say that the Jets were signing former Packers to fulfill a “wish list” given to them by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he joined the team in a trade.

One of the names bandied about as being part of such a wish list is tight end Marcedes Lewis , who spent the last five seasons in Green Bay after opening his career with 12 years in Jacksonville. Saleh said “you never know” when asked about the possibility of Lewis also joining the Jets at that press conference, but the veteran remains a free agent.

The lack of a contract has not given Lewis any second thoughts about playing an 18th NFL season, although he suggested there hasn’t been much serious interest from any suitors at this point.

“I get the business side of it,” Lewis said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk . I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need. But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

The Jets currently have Tyler Conklin , C.J. Uzomah , Jeremy Ruckert , seventh-round pick Zach Kuntz , Izaiah Gathrings, E.J. Jenkins, and Kenny Yeboah on the roster at tight end. That doesn’t leave much room for Lewis and the next few weeks could provide a clearer answer about whether Lewis will continue his playing career.