 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Marcedes Lewis: Agent has had “small talk” with a handful of teams

  
Published June 22, 2023 03:55 PM

After the Jets signed Allen Lazard , Randall Cobb , and Billy Turner as free agents, their head coach Robert Saleh said at a May press conference it was a “silly narrative ” to say that the Jets were signing former Packers to fulfill a “wish list” given to them by quarterback Aaron Rodgers after he joined the team in a trade.

One of the names bandied about as being part of such a wish list is tight end Marcedes Lewis , who spent the last five seasons in Green Bay after opening his career with 12 years in Jacksonville. Saleh said “you never know” when asked about the possibility of Lewis also joining the Jets at that press conference, but the veteran remains a free agent.

The lack of a contract has not given Lewis any second thoughts about playing an 18th NFL season, although he suggested there hasn’t been much serious interest from any suitors at this point.

“I get the business side of it,” Lewis said, via Mark Long of the Associated Press. “My agent is in talks with a handful of teams, but it’s just small talk . I guess teams are trying to figure out their rosters and what they need. But if you just look at my film from the last three years, there’s no decline in what I’m able to do. I’m the best blocking tight end out there.”

The Jets currently have Tyler Conklin , C.J. Uzomah , Jeremy Ruckert , seventh-round pick Zach Kuntz , Izaiah Gathrings, E.J. Jenkins, and Kenny Yeboah on the roster at tight end. That doesn’t leave much room for Lewis and the next few weeks could provide a clearer answer about whether Lewis will continue his playing career.