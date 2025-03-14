Marcus Epps signs with Patriots on one-year deal

Safety Marcus Epps has found a new team.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Epps has signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $4.4 million.

Epps, 29, spent the last two seasons with Las Vegas. But he missed the majority of the 2024 season after tearing his ACL in Week 3.

He had started all 17 games for the previous two years, though he was with the Eagles in 2022.

In 82 career games with 45 starts, Epps has tallied 18 passes defensed with three interceptions.

Pelissero notes that Epps is expected to be cleared from his knee injury well before training camp.