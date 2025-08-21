 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Marcus Mariota has Achilles tendinitis, expects to be ready for Week 1

  
Published August 21, 2025 06:06 PM

Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota started doing some on-field work at practice this week and he feels confident he’ll be good to go for the team’s game against the Giants in Week 1.

Mariota has been working out at the side after an extended absence from practice and he told reporters on Thursday that he’s been dealing with Achilles tendinitis. He said that the change in his workload is part of a process of getting him ready for the opener.

“That’s the plan,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “So, I’m kind of in that process to return to play, and part of that process is to come out here, start doing individual work, and then slowly get kind of acclimated into the team setting.”

If all goes well for the Commanders, they won’t need to turn to Mariota in place of Jayden Daniels but it looks like he’ll be available if things go the other way.