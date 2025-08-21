Marcus Mariota has Achilles tendinitis, expects to be ready for Week 1

Commanders backup quarterback Marcus Mariota started doing some on-field work at practice this week and he feels confident he’ll be good to go for the team’s game against the Giants in Week 1.

Mariota has been working out at the side after an extended absence from practice and he told reporters on Thursday that he’s been dealing with Achilles tendinitis. He said that the change in his workload is part of a process of getting him ready for the opener.

“That’s the plan,” Mariota said, via the team’s website. “So, I’m kind of in that process to return to play, and part of that process is to come out here, start doing individual work, and then slowly get kind of acclimated into the team setting.”

If all goes well for the Commanders, they won’t need to turn to Mariota in place of Jayden Daniels but it looks like he’ll be available if things go the other way.