Marcus Mariota replaces Jayden Daniels in second half

  
Published January 5, 2025 02:57 PM

This is not what the Commanders envisioned for their final game before the postseason. Playing for the sixth seed — and to stay out the seventh seed and a trip to Philadelphia — the Commanders have laid an egg in Arlington today.

The Cowboys lead 9-3 after opening the second half with a field-goal drive.

Washington had only 64 yards and four first downs in the first half, with Jayden Daniels going 6-of-12 for 38 yards and with 27 rushing yards on four carries.

Daniels’ day is done.

The Commanders pulled him at halftime, placing him in bubble wrap for the second half as the team looks ahead to the postseason. Marcus Mariota started the second half.

The Cowboys started third quarterback Trey Lance, who is 14-of-24 for 167 yards, but the Cowboys are 0-for-4 in the red zone.