Marcus Mariota, Sam Hartman won’t play for Commanders this week

The Commanders will be down a couple of quarterbacks for Saturday’s game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Thursday that the team will play without Marcus Mariota and Sam Hartman this weekend. Mariota has a groin injury and Hartman is dealing with a shoulder injury.

Quinn said that Mariota might be able to play if it were the regular season, but the health issues led the Commanders to sign Trace McSorley to their 90-man roster as further depth this week.

Jeff Driskel is also on hand and will join McSorley in providing backup to Jayden Daniels in Thursday’s joint practice and this weekend’s game.