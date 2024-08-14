 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders to sign Trace McSorley

  
Published August 14, 2024 01:27 PM

The Commanders are in need of a quarterback this week and they’re set to sign one who used to play for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports that the Commanders are signing Trace McSorley to their 90-man roster. McSorley played for the Cardinals in 2021 and 2022 when Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona.

McSorley is needed because Sam Hartman is dealing with a right shoulder injury that has him on track to miss this weekend’s game against the Dolphins. Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel are also on the depth chart behind Jayden Daniels.

McSorley played six games and made his only NFL start during his time in Arizona. He spent time with the Patriots, Bears, and Steelers last year.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the Commanders will also be cutting offensive lineman Mason Brooks.