Commanders to sign Trace McSorley

The Commanders are in need of a quarterback this week and they’re set to sign one who used to play for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan reports that the Commanders are signing Trace McSorley to their 90-man roster. McSorley played for the Cardinals in 2021 and 2022 when Kingsbury was the head coach in Arizona.

McSorley is needed because Sam Hartman is dealing with a right shoulder injury that has him on track to miss this weekend’s game against the Dolphins. Marcus Mariota and Jeff Driskel are also on the depth chart behind Jayden Daniels.

McSorley played six games and made his only NFL start during his time in Arizona. He spent time with the Patriots, Bears, and Steelers last year.

John Keim of ESPN.com reports that the Commanders will also be cutting offensive lineman Mason Brooks.