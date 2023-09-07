Mark Andrews getting “better” but quad injury still limiting him in practice

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was limited in practice again Thursday. He missed six consecutive practices with his quadriceps injury last week.

“I’m feeling good,” Andrews said Thursday, via Ryan Mink of the team website. “I’ve obviously taken some time off and been slowly working back in. It’s been one of those things that’s been a little tricky. But I’m feeling better running around, just day by day getting better, and we’ll see what happens.”

Andrews is taking it day to day, unwilling to guarantee he will play the season opener.

“God willing, I’ll be out there,” Andrews said. "[I’m] just trying to be healthy, get healthy and help this team win games.”

Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar are Andrews’ backups, but the Ravens would miss their TE1 if he can’t go. Andrews made 73 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns last season.