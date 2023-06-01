Mark Andrews: I think we’re going to have a dangerous offense

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews thinks big things are ahead for the team.

Andrews has had some time to see what new offensive coordinator Todd Monken has planned for the 2023 season and he’s gotten a chance to see what the team’s new wideouts bring to the table over the course of the offseason, and he shared his thoughts about what he’s seen during a press conference on Thursday. Andrews said that the addition of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. to what the Ravens already had on hand has raised his expectations for what the team can do this season.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous offense,” Andrews said. “I really love what coach Monken’s had to teach and the way he’s teaching and the energy that he brings. Very enthusiastic. I think the sky’s the limit. I think for us it’s just about taking charge, taking control of this offense, making it ours and just keep on working.”

Some might wonder if there will be enough balls to keep everyone happy in Baltimore, but Andrews said he’s “extremely driven” to win a Super Bowl and the kind of offense Andrews envisions for Baltimore would help his chances of getting there.