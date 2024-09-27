Mark Andrews: My time will come

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been a frequent target of quarterback Lamar Jackson’s passes since the two players entered the league in 2018, but things have changed in their seventh season together.

Andrews has only been targeted eight times through the first three weeks of the season and he’s caught six passes for 65 yards. None of those catches came in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys, but Andrews isn’t feeling like he’s being phased out of the offense.

Andrews said on Thursday that he “obviously” wants the ball to come his way, but is confident that “my time will come” in an offense that has several places to go from play to play.

“I feel great. I think you saw in the film, you see the way I’m moving. I think I’m doing a lot of things better than I ever have,” Andrews said, via the team’s website. “And, yeah, you know, it’s different. We’ve got a different team, but I still feel incredibly good and fast and strong. And I’m the same player I’ve always been. It’s just balls haven’t come my way.”

It’s a long season and the Andrews-Jackson connection is such a long-running one that it’s hard to think they won’t find each other again in the coming weeks, but it’s just as hard to think the offense will go back to being one where Andrews plays such a prominent role.