Mark Andrews questionable for Week 2 after fully participating on Friday

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed the team’s season-opening victory over the Texans last week, but it’s looking more likely that he’ll be on the field when Baltimore plays Cincinnati on Sunday.

Andrews (quad) was a full participant in Friday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. While he’s listed as questionable for the game, the fact that he was able to practice in full on Friday is a positive sign for his availability.

But the Ravens won’t have two of their starters on the offensive line. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) have both been ruled out after they didn’t practice this week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) are also out.

While guard John Simpson missed Friday’s practice due to a personal reason head coach John Harbaugh called “positive” in his press conference, Simpson has no status and is expected to play on Sunday.