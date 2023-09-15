 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

Recent Posts

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Recent Clips

nbc_pft_dolphinspatsv2_230915.jpg
Can the Patriots slow down the Dolphins offense?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_230915.jpg
Show Me Something Week 2: Fields, Burrow, Allen
kcjaxpreviewchrisjones.jpg
Chiefs potentially getting stars back against Jags

Trending Teams

Minnesota Vikings Primary Logo
Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs Primary Logo
Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys Primary Logo
Dallas Cowboys
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews questionable for Week 2 after fully participating on Friday

  
Published September 15, 2023 03:00 PM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews missed the team’s season-opening victory over the Texans last week, but it’s looking more likely that he’ll be on the field when Baltimore plays Cincinnati on Sunday.

Andrews (quad) was a full participant in Friday’s practice after he was limited on Wednesday and Thursday. While he’s listed as questionable for the game, the fact that he was able to practice in full on Friday is a positive sign for his availability.

But the Ravens won’t have two of their starters on the offensive line. Center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) and left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) have both been ruled out after they didn’t practice this week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot) and safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) are also out.

While guard John Simpson missed Friday’s practice due to a personal reason head coach John Harbaugh called “positive” in his press conference, Simpson has no status and is expected to play on Sunday.