Mark Andrews: Rashod Bateman as put together as he’s ever been

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews: Rashod Bateman as put together as he’s ever been

  
Published July 2, 2024 08:32 AM

The Ravens didn’t make any major additions to their receiving corps this offseason, which signals their belief that players already on the team are set to take a step forward.

Rashod Bateman would be at the top of that list. The 2021 first-round pick missed time with injuries in his first two seasons before recording 32 catches for 367 yards in 16 games last year. That’s not quite what one would have in mind for a player with that draft pedigree, but the Ravens have shown continued faith that Bateman’s best days are in front of him.

The team signed him to a two-year extension this offseason and extending his stay through 2026 is a sign of that faith. As offseason work wound down, tight end Mark Andrews said that he believes his teammate is set for a breakout season.

“I think he looks incredible,” Andrews said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. “Everything -- his route running, catching the ball, being where he’s supposed to be -- he has it down to a science. I know he’s worked really hard, but he looks about as put together as he’s ever been. So, it’s going to be a big year for Rashod Bateman. I’m calling it now.”

Offseason hype doesn’t always translate to the fall, so the Ravens will be hoping that the hopeful offseason developments don’t prove to be a tease when it comes to Bateman.