nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Mark Andrews’ second TD reception gives Ravens a 14-3 lead

  
Published October 30, 2025 08:58 PM

No one missed Lamar Jackson more than Mark Andrews.

Only 15:50 into Thursday Night Football, Andrews has two touchdowns to give the Ravens a 14-3 lead. His two touchdowns double his total for the season.

Jackson directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive after the Dolphins had a false start by Larry Borom on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 12 and then saw Riley Patterson miss a 35-yard field goal.

He threw a 35-yard pass to Isaiah Likely on third-and-4 to set up the 20-yard touchdown throw to Andrews, which came two plays later.

Andrews’ first touchdown tonight was 2 yards but came on fourth down.

Jackson is 5-of-7 for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Andrews has two catches for 22 yards and two touchdowns.