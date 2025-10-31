Mark Andrews’ second TD reception gives Ravens a 14-3 lead

No one missed Lamar Jackson more than Mark Andrews.

Only 15:50 into Thursday Night Football, Andrews has two touchdowns to give the Ravens a 14-3 lead. His two touchdowns double his total for the season.

Jackson directed a seven-play, 75-yard drive after the Dolphins had a false start by Larry Borom on fourth-and-1 at the Baltimore 12 and then saw Riley Patterson miss a 35-yard field goal.

He threw a 35-yard pass to Isaiah Likely on third-and-4 to set up the 20-yard touchdown throw to Andrews, which came two plays later.

Andrews’ first touchdown tonight was 2 yards but came on fourth down.

Jackson is 5-of-7 for 74 yards and two touchdowns, and Andrews has two catches for 22 yards and two touchdowns.