 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mark Andrews sets franchise record with 42nd career touchdown

  
Published October 21, 2024 08:57 PM

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson with 12:29 remaining in the first half.

It was Andrews’ 42nd career touchdown, setting a new franchise record. Todd Heap held the previous record with 41 touchdown receptions.

Andrews, one of Baker Mayfield’s best friends, has his second touchdown in two games and his second of the year.

The Ravens needed it, having fallen behind the Bucs 10-0. It could have been worse, but Tampa Bay had a Chris Godwin touchdown negated by a holding penalty on Tristan Wirfs.

Baltimore went on a six-play, 70-yard drive on its second possession. Receiver Zay Flowers had a big play with a 19-yard run to the Tampa Bay 37, but Antoine Winfield accidentally fell on Flowers’ right ankle.

Flowers limped off the field and didn’t return on the possession.