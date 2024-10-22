Mark Andrews sets franchise record with 42nd career touchdown

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews scored on a 9-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson with 12:29 remaining in the first half.

It was Andrews’ 42nd career touchdown, setting a new franchise record. Todd Heap held the previous record with 41 touchdown receptions.

Andrews, one of Baker Mayfield’s best friends, has his second touchdown in two games and his second of the year.

The Ravens needed it, having fallen behind the Bucs 10-0. It could have been worse, but Tampa Bay had a Chris Godwin touchdown negated by a holding penalty on Tristan Wirfs.

Baltimore went on a six-play, 70-yard drive on its second possession. Receiver Zay Flowers had a big play with a 19-yard run to the Tampa Bay 37, but Antoine Winfield accidentally fell on Flowers’ right ankle.

Flowers limped off the field and didn’t return on the possession.