Mark Andrews’s first TD of 2024 has Ravens up 17-10 at halftime

Tight end Mark Andrews got off to a slow start this season, but the Ravens have been steadfast that he will still play a big role for them and he came through just before halftime against the Commanders.

Andrews caught a 13-yard touchdown from quarterback Lamar Jackson with 53 seconds left in the second quarter. It’s the first touchdown of the year for Andrews and it gave the Ravens a 17-10 lead.

The Commanders were able to drive for a 52-yard field goal, but Austin Seibert’s kick missed badly after it was tipped at the line.

Jackson is 14-of-19 for 208 yards overall. Wide receiver Zay Flowers has been targeted nine times and he’s caught all of them for 132 yards, so the Commanders will have to come up with a better plan for him in the second half if they are going to extend their winning streak to five games.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is 15-of-20 for 132 yards and he’s run three times for 15 yards. The Commanders only have 10 other rushing yards as they have not been able to summon much of a ground game with Brian Robinson out of the lineup.