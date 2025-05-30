 Skip navigation
Mark Murphy’s final day as Packers team president will be July 25

  
Published May 30, 2025 06:18 PM

Mark Murphy now knows his last day.

The Packers team president/CEO will officially retire July 25, the day of the team’s annual shareholders’ meeting at Lambeau Field. Murphy will transfer leadership to Ed Policy, who was selected as Murphy’s replacement last June.

Murphy, who hits the mandatory retirement age of 70 in July, leaves after nearly 18 years on the job.

“I look forward to Ed taking over leadership of the Packers,” Murphy said in a statement released by the team, via Jason Wilde of Channel3000.com. “He’s been a tremendous asset to the organization, and I’m confident he will be an excellent steward in the role.”

The Packers will hold their first full-squad training camp practice two days before the shareholders meeting.