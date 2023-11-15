Marlon Humphrey doubtful, Ronnie Stanley out for Thursday vs. Bengals

The Ravens won’t have their left tackle and most likely won’t have one of their top cornerbacks when they face the Bengals on Thursday night.

Baltimore has ruled left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) is doubtful to play.

Both Stanley and Humphrey have been listed as non-participants on all three injury reports this week.

Receiver Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday after he was added to Tuesday’s injury report as a limited participant. But he was a non-participant on Wednesday.

Guard John Simpson (illness/shoulder) was also added to the report as a non-participant on Tuesday, but was full on Wednesday and is questionable.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson (concussion) is out. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (groin) and safety Daryl Worley (hamstring) were both upgraded to full participants on Wednesday’s report and are questionable.

Offensive tackle Morgan Moses (shoulder) is set to play after he was full all week.