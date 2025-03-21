Marquez Valdes-Scantiling: I can’t recreate Seahawks past, have to be best version of myself

The Seahawks have overhauled their offense this offseason.

Longtime star wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are no longer with the team and Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have signed with the club to join Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the group. They’ll be playing with a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and for a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, so it’s almost an entirely fresh start in Seattle.

Valdes-Scantling underscored that point while speaking to reporters on Thursday. The veteran wideout said that neither he nor Kupp is coming to Seattle to do impressions of what Lockett and Metcalf did during their time with the team.

“You don’t try to fill those shoes,” Valdes-Scantling said, via the team’s website. “You can’t do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like. . . . You can’t really recreate something that’s only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it’s gotta be enough.”

Valdes-Scantling’s best version of himself could include helping his new teammates find their way in Kubiak’s offense. He played for Kubiak in New Orleans last season and that should be a plus to easing the transition to this iteration of the Seahawks offense.