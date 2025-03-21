 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_doesnotbelong_250320.jpg
Which doesn't belong and why: WR free agency
nfl_pft_stefondiggs_250320.jpg
How Diggs could fit with the Patriots
nbc_pft_brownswentz_250320.jpg
Browns, Wentz have mutual interest, per reports

Marquez Valdes-Scantiling: I can’t recreate Seahawks past, have to be best version of myself

  
Published March 21, 2025 08:14 AM

The Seahawks have overhauled their offense this offseason.

Longtime star wideouts Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf are no longer with the team and Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have signed with the club to join Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the group. They’ll be playing with a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and for a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, so it’s almost an entirely fresh start in Seattle.

Valdes-Scantling underscored that point while speaking to reporters on Thursday. The veteran wideout said that neither he nor Kupp is coming to Seattle to do impressions of what Lockett and Metcalf did during their time with the team.

“You don’t try to fill those shoes,” Valdes-Scantling said, via the team’s website. “You can’t do that. You go out and you be the best version of yourself and whatever that looks like is what it looks like. . . . You can’t really recreate something that’s only created once. You just go out and be the best version of yourself and it’s gotta be enough.”

Valdes-Scantling’s best version of himself could include helping his new teammates find their way in Kubiak’s offense. He played for Kubiak in New Orleans last season and that should be a plus to easing the transition to this iteration of the Seahawks offense.