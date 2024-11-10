Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 109 yards, two TDs as Saints lead Falcons 17-7

The Saints fired Dennis Allen after a seven-game losing streak, with the last straw a loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Darren Rizzi has them playing like a different team today.

The Saints lead the Falcons 17-7 at halftime after John Ridgeway blocked a Younghoe Koo 35-yard field goal at the end of the half.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is having a day, with three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on plays of 40 yards and 2 yards.

The Saints reached the Atlanta 6 and 20 on their first two drives and came away with three points. Taysom Hill was stopped on fourth down on the team’s first possession, and Blake Grupe kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Derek Carr is 10-of-14 for 196 yards with two touchdowns, with Taysom Hill catching two passes for 36 yards and rushing three times for 10 yards.

The Saints outgained the Falcons 265 to 174 in the first half, with Koo missing two field goals. Koo missed a 53-yarder wide right earlier in the second quarter.

Kirk Cousins is 7-of-15 for 120 yards, with Darnell Mooney catching two for 52.