nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
Watson remains a 'distraction' for the Browns
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Rams don't plan to add players at trade deadline
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Marquez Valdes-Scantling has 109 yards, two TDs as Saints lead Falcons 17-7

  
Published November 10, 2024 02:34 PM

The Saints fired Dennis Allen after a seven-game losing streak, with the last straw a loss to the Panthers on Sunday. Darren Rizzi has them playing like a different team today.

The Saints lead the Falcons 17-7 at halftime after John Ridgeway blocked a Younghoe Koo 35-yard field goal at the end of the half.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is having a day, with three catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns. He scored on plays of 40 yards and 2 yards.

The Saints reached the Atlanta 6 and 20 on their first two drives and came away with three points. Taysom Hill was stopped on fourth down on the team’s first possession, and Blake Grupe kicked a 38-yard field goal.

Derek Carr is 10-of-14 for 196 yards with two touchdowns, with Taysom Hill catching two passes for 36 yards and rushing three times for 10 yards.

The Saints outgained the Falcons 265 to 174 in the first half, with Koo missing two field goals. Koo missed a 53-yarder wide right earlier in the second quarter.

Kirk Cousins is 7-of-15 for 120 yards, with Darnell Mooney catching two for 52.