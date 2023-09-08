Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz questionable for Sunday

The Cardinals may not have two of their key offensive weapons when they open the season against the Commanders on Sunday.

Arizona has listed receiver Marquise Goodwin (hamstring) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) as questionable for the contest.

Both players were limited in all three practices this week.

While head coach Jonathan Gannon still has not officially named a starter, newcomer Joshua Dobbs will reportedly be QB1 for Arizona on Sunday. If he’s playing without Brown and/or Ertz, that would make things even more challenging offensively.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hand) has been ruled out after he didn’t practice on Thursday and Friday. Gannon said in his Friday press conference that Beachum banged his hand during practice.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (knee) was a full participant in all three practices and is expected to play.

