Marshon Lattimore leaves practice with a hip flexor injury

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore left practice with an injury Thursday.

Coach Dennis Allen said after practice that Lattimore injured his hip flexor, an injury Lattimore has dealt with previously, per John Sigler of USA Today. Lattimore also injured his hip flexor at the 2017 Scouting Combine.

Allen offered no details about the severity of Lattimore’s injury.

Lattimore has missed a lot of time the past two years, playing only seven games in 2022 because of a lacerated kidney and 10 games in 2023 because of a sprained ankle.

Rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry received first-team reps when Lattimore departed, with Alontae Taylor remaining in the slot. Paulson Adebo is the other starting outside corner.