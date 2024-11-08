 Skip navigation
Marshon Lattimore ruled out, won’t make Commanders debut this week

  
Published November 8, 2024 12:55 PM

The Commanders will not have their newest defensive addition when they take on the Steelers this weekend.

Head coach Dan Quinn said in his Friday news conference that cornerback Marshon Lattimore will not play on Sunday.

Lattimore has been dealing with a hamstring injury. He did not practice all week after he was acquired via trade on Tuesday.

He’s recorded a pair of passes defensed and 30 total tackles in seven games so far this season.

The Commanders have a short week coming up, as they’ll play the Eagles on Thursday in Week 11. We’ll see if Washington can get Lattimore ready to make his debut by that time.

Washington’s full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.