Martin Mayhew is expected to remain with Commanders

While Martin Mayhew is no longer the Commanders’ General Manager, he is not leaving the franchise.

ESPN’s John Keim reports Mayhew is expected to remain with Washington, though the team still has to figure out his title.

Mayhew and new General Manager Adam Peters previously worked together in the 49ers’ personnel department from 2017-2020.

Washington hired Mayhew to work with former head coach Ron Rivera in 2021. He was previously the Lions G.M. from 2008-2015.

Mayhew, Peters, and others from the Washington scouting staff are expected to be in Mobile, Ala. for the Senior Bowl this week.

Washington is still interviewing candidates to be its next head coach.