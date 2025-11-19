 Skip navigation
Marvin Harrison Jr., Emari Demercado ruled out for Week 12 vs. Jaguars

  
November 19, 2025

The Cardinals will have to wait at least another week to have one of their top offensive weapons back on the field.

In his Wednesday press conference, head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters that receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Harrison recently had his appendix removed and did not play in the Week 11 loss to the 49ers.

He’s recorded 34 receptions for 525 yards with four touchdowns in nine games this season.

Running back Emari Demarcado has also been ruled out with his ankle injury suffered on Sunday.

However, running back Trey Benson’s 21-day practice window has been opened. Gannon noted the team will evaluate Benson day by day to determine if he’ll be available for Week 12.