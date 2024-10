Marvin Harrison Jr. has limited practice but remains in concussion protocol

Cardinals rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. practiced Thursday, getting in limited work, but remains in concussion protocol.

It’s a step in the right direction for Harrison as he seeks to return Monday night against the Chargers.

He wore a non-contact jersey during Thursday’s work.

“Really encouraging,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic.

Harrison was diagnosed with a concussion in the second quarter against the Packers on Sunday.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), inside linebacker Owen Pappoe (hip) and defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf) did not practice Thursday.

Offensive lineman Evan Brown (ankle), defensive lineman Roy Lopez (ankle), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (neck), inside linebacker Kyzir White (knee), cornerback Garrett Williams (groin) and wide receiver Michael Wilson (ankle) were limited.