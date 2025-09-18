Marvin Harrison Jr.: “Silly” to worry about targets when we’re 2-0

One of the talking points of the Cardinals offseason was wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.'s physical transformation, but he hasn’t had many opportunities to show it off in the passing game through two weeks of play.

Harrison has been targeted 11 times in Arizona’s two wins, which ranks him behind 62 other players in the league. Stats can be a bit deceptive — Harrison has drawn two pass interference penalties that don’t go into that total — but that’s not where you’d expect the fourth overall pick of the 2024 draft to be in his second season.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said earlier this week that Harrison “needs his touches,” but Harrison said on Wednesday that he thinks the team’s 2-0 record is what matters the most.

“That’s a silly conversation really,” Harrison said, via Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com. “We’re 2-0. That’s the most important thing. We’ve got a big game this week, so that’s really my only focus. Anybody that’s a competitor loves the game, loves what they do. Everybody wants the ball. They want to impact the game. But most importantly, it’s all about winning.”

The Cardinals have led for most of the first two weeks, which impacts how often they’re putting the ball in the air to any player. This Sunday’s road game against the 49ers could play out differently and that might be a chance for Harrison’s volume to increase as well.