Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t play in Ohio State bowl game as he prepares to enter the draft

As scheduled, Ohio State will play in the Cotton Bowl tonight. As expected, receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. won’t be playing.

Via multiple reports, Harrison will skip Friday night’s game against Missouri.

The next step for Harrison will be declare for the NFL draft. And he’ll likely be one of the top picks.

The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, Marvin Jr. is regarded as a can’t-miss prospect. In three college seasons, he has 150 catches for 2,495 yards and 31 touchdowns.

He was the first Ohio State receiver who was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.