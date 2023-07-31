 Skip navigation
Marvin Jones back at practice for Lions

  
Published July 31, 2023 08:52 AM

Marvin Jones is back at practice for the Lions.

The veteran wideout was placed on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp, but he was activated from the list on Monday and he’s taking part in practice as the Lions continue to prepare for their season opener in Kansas City. Jones was dealing with a back injury that popped up between the end of offseason work and the start of training camp.

Jones signed a one-year deal with the Lions this offseason. He was with the team between 2016 and 2020 before leaving for two seasons with the Jaguars.

The Lions got Jameson Williams back on the field over the weekend, so they’re working with a full set of wideouts to kick off the week.