Mason Graham set to visit Browns, Raiders

Defensive tackle Mason Graham has lined up a couple more pre-draft visits.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Graham is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Monday and Raiders on Tuesday. Graham has also met with the Patriots and Saints.

Graham is generally considered the top interior defensive lineman in this year’s class, but he hasn’t been seen as a likely choice for the Browns with the second overall pick. A trade down to a range where Graham would be in play will remain a possibility until the Browns make a selection, however.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick and they could see him as an appealing partner for Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on their first line of defense.