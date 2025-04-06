 Skip navigation
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Mason Graham set to visit Browns, Raiders

  
Published April 6, 2025 09:30 AM

Defensive tackle Mason Graham has lined up a couple more pre-draft visits.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Graham is scheduled to meet with the Browns on Monday and Raiders on Tuesday. Graham has also met with the Patriots and Saints.

Graham is generally considered the top interior defensive lineman in this year’s class, but he hasn’t been seen as a likely choice for the Browns with the second overall pick. A trade down to a range where Graham would be in play will remain a possibility until the Browns make a selection, however.

The Raiders hold the sixth overall pick and they could see him as an appealing partner for Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins on their first line of defense.