Mason Rudolph interception sets up David Montgomery touchdown as Lions score first

Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph got off to a rough start today in Detroit.

Under heavy pressure, Rudolph should have just taken the sack but instead tried to force a pass, and Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske intercepted it deep in Titans territory.

From there, the Lions handed off twice to David Montgomery, and he responded with a nine-yard run and a seven-yard run, the latter reaching the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Detroit’s Malcolm Rodriguez was injured. He limped to the sideline and was carted to the locker room. The Lions said he has an ankle injury and his return is questionable.

Titans starting quarterback Will Levis is injured and out today. Levis has made some dumb throws this season, and now Rudolph has shown that he can do the same. The Titans need him to be better.