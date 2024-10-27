 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Mason Rudolph interception sets up David Montgomery touchdown as Lions score first

  
Published October 27, 2024 01:17 PM

Titans quarterback Mason Rudolph got off to a rough start today in Detroit.

Under heavy pressure, Rudolph should have just taken the sack but instead tried to force a pass, and Lions linebacker Trevor Nowaske intercepted it deep in Titans territory.

From there, the Lions handed off twice to David Montgomery, and he responded with a nine-yard run and a seven-yard run, the latter reaching the end zone for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, Detroit’s Malcolm Rodriguez was injured. He limped to the sideline and was carted to the locker room. The Lions said he has an ankle injury and his return is questionable.

Titans starting quarterback Will Levis is injured and out today. Levis has made some dumb throws this season, and now Rudolph has shown that he can do the same. The Titans need him to be better.