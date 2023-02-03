 Skip navigation
Matt Applebaum out as Dolphins offensive line coach

  
Published February 3, 2023 02:00 AM
nbc_pft_tuanews_230202
February 2, 2023 08:23 AM
While Tua Tagovailoa reportedly has cleared concussion protocol, Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how long the QB will stay that way, given physics aren’t in his favor.

The Dolphins are making another change to their coaching staff.

According to multiple reports, the team has parted ways with offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. Applebaum was hired last year to be part of Mike McDaniel’s first staff in Miami.

The Dolphins job was Applebaum’s first in the NFL since he spent the 2014 season as an offensive assistant with the Jaguars. He was the offensive line coach at Boston College before making the move to Miami.

Dan Roushar, who spent several seasons as the Saints offensive line coach before working with their tight ends the last two years, has already met with the Dolphins about the vacancy.

The Dolphins also fired defensive coordinator Josh Boyer at the end of the season. Vic Fangio is expected to take that role for the 2023 season.