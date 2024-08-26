 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_number1draftpicks_v2_240826.jpg
2024 expectations for current, former No. 1 picks
nbc_simms_steelers_240826.jpg
Steelers have ‘a lot of questions’ entering 2024
nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 01 Colts at Lions
2024 NFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - 49ers at Chiefs
2024 AFC roster cutdown tracker
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Matt Breida, Ke’Shawn Vaughn in first wave of 49ers cuts

  
Published August 26, 2024 02:30 PM

Veteran running backs Matt Breida and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are among the first set of cuts announced by the 49ers.

Breida played for the 49ers from 2017-2019 and returned to the team earlier this month. He ran 15 times for 29 yards in the preseason.

Vaughn spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers and also signed with the 49ers in early August. He ran twice for 12 yards with the team.

The 49ers also announced that they have waived punter Pressley Harvin III, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. They will have to make the rest of their roster moves by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.