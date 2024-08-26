Matt Breida, Ke’Shawn Vaughn in first wave of 49ers cuts

Veteran running backs Matt Breida and Ke’Shawn Vaughn are among the first set of cuts announced by the 49ers.

Breida played for the 49ers from 2017-2019 and returned to the team earlier this month. He ran 15 times for 29 yards in the preseason.

Vaughn spent the last four seasons with the Buccaneers and also signed with the 49ers in early August. He ran twice for 12 yards with the team.

The 49ers also announced that they have waived punter Pressley Harvin III, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, and wide receiver Jontre Kirklin. They will have to make the rest of their roster moves by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.