Matt Breida returns to the 49ers

Five years later, Matt Breida is going back to where his NFL career started.

Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Breida is signing with the 49ers.

He spent three seasons in San Francisco, from 2017 to 2019. He was traded to the Dolphins in 2020. He spent 2021 with the Bills and 2022 and 2023 with the Giants.

In seven NFL seasons, the 29-year-old Breida has 2,652 regular-season rushing yards, 935 receiving yards, and 15 touchdowns.

The 49ers currently have six other running backs on the roster, led by 2023 NFL offensive player of the year Christian McCaffrey.