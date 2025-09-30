 Skip navigation
Matt Burke took over defensive play-calling before Texans’ shutout win

  
Published September 30, 2025 07:09 PM

The Texans shut out the Titans 26-0 on Sunday. The Titans are bad, but the Texans defense was improved.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged this week that he relinquished play-calling duties to defensive coordinator Matt Burke before the game. It marked the first time for Burke to call the plays in a regular-season game since the Texans hired him in 2023.

Ryans, who wants to focus on the entire operation and delegate more responsibilities, said he remained involved in the game planning.

“For me, Burke has called plays before [in the preseason],” Ryans said, via Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “We all collectively put the gameplan together. It worked well, and he did a good job of calling it on Sunday.”

The Texans limited the Titans to 175, with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward completing only 10 of 26 passes for 108 yards and an interception.

Ryans said he remained in communication with Burke during the game.

“We worked well in tandem doing that,” Ryans said. “Burke did a really nice job. Everybody, our entire sideline and our operation.”

Burke is expected to continue as the play-caller moving forward.