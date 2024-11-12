Matt Eberflus: Decision to fire Shane Waldron was conducted deliberately, respectfully

The Bears officially announced the firing of offensive coordinator on Tuesday morning.

Waldron was hired this offseason after the Bears fired Luke Getsy — who has since been hired and fired by the Raiders — with the hope that he would help the offense take flight with first overall pick Caleb Williams at quarterback. That did not happen, however, and the Bears pulled the plug on Waldron after two straight losses that unfolded without the team scoring a touchdown.

Thomas Brown now becomes the the third offensive coordinator of Matt Eberflus’s head coaching tenure and Eberflus released a statement about the move as part of the official announcement.

“After evaluating our entire operation, I decided that it is in the best interest of our team to move in a different direction with the leadership of our offense. This decision was well-thought-out, one that was conducted deliberately and respectfully,” Eberflus said. “I would like to thank Shane for his efforts and wish him the best moving forward. Thomas is a bright offensive mind who has experience calling plays with a collaborative mindset. I look forward to his leadership over our offensive coaching staff and his plan for our players.”

With the Bears already past their bye week, Eberflus will need Brown to hit the ground running and show immediate results in order to make something out of the season. If that doesn’t happen, it seems unlikely that Eberflus will be involved in any decisions about the Bears’ direction in 2025.