Matt Eberflus: I feel the support from the organization

Matt Eberflus is 3-18 as the head coach of the Bears and there haven’t been many signs that things are moving in the right direction during their 0-4 start to the season, but he says thoughts about his job security aren’t on his mind ahead of Thursday’s game against the Commanders.

Eberflus said at his Wednesday press conference that he understands the business of football, but that you have to keep “focus on your job and where your feet are right now” rather than things that don’t have to do with on-field performance. Eberflus was asked if he’s received any assurances that he will continue to have time to find a better path from the Bears front office.

“I feel the support,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com. “I haven’t talked to anybody about any of those things. I feel the support, and we’re just focused on Washington.”

A win on Thursday won’t fix everything in Chicago, but ending a losing streak that has hit 14 straight games is a necessary step toward any better days for Eberflus and the rest of the team.