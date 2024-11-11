Matt Eberflus on changing offensive play caller: We’ll look at everything

After failing to score a touchdown in a 29-9 loss to the Cardinals in Week Nine, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t hesitate when it came to saying he would be sticking with offensive coordinator Shane Waldron as the team’s offensive play caller.

Eberflus did not have the same response this Sunday. The Bears were held without a touchdown again in a 19-3 loss to the Patriots that dropped them to 4-5 on the season.

“We’ll look at everything. It’s look at everything from top to bottom,” Eberflus said in his press conference.

Quarterback Caleb Williams was asked how he’d respond to a change and said “it’s not a decision for me” before adding that he’ll “adapt” to anything Eberflus asks of him. Williams also noted that the team isn’t going to “reinvent the wheel” midway through the season and said he’s “confident” in Eberflus’s ability to make the right decisions.

Eberflus was asked why others should be confident in him as the right choice as head coach and said that there’s “evidence” of things working for this team. Their 4-2 start is likely what Eberflus is referring to, but that seems like a lifetime ago for a team that has gone way off the rails during a three-game losing streak that feels like it is going to lead to significant change for the organization.