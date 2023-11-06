Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: We’ll see where his functionality is

Bears quarterback Justin Fields has not played since injuring his thumb against the Vikings in Week 6.

He returned to practice late last week, illustrating he’s getting closer to a return. But with the Bears on another short week as they play the Panthers on Thursday, there’s no guarantee Fields will be back for Week 10.

“He’s day-to-day. We’ll find out more [on Monday], and we’ll see where it is,” head coach Matt Eberflus said after Sunday’s loss to the Saints. “He’s started throwing, which is a positive, and we’ll see where it is in terms of his functionality.”

Asked if he’s hoping Fields will be back for Thursday, Eberflus said, “We’ll see where he is.”

Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent has started the last three games at quarterback, defeating the Raiders before losses to the Chargers and Saints. Bagent committed four turnovers during Sunday’s loss with three interceptions and a lost fumble.

In six games this season, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for 237 yards with a TD.

In four games, Bagent has a 67.3 percent completion rate for 697 yards with three touchdowns and six picks. He’s rushed for 97 yards with two TDs.