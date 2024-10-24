Matt Eberflus: Our plan is our plan against either Commanders quarterback

Sunday’s game between the Bears and Commanders has been circled on a lot of calendars for months because it promsied a meeting between quarterbacks who won the Heisman Trophy before being selected at the top of the draft.

That’s still on track to happen, but it might not be the matchup most people were hoping to see. Jayden Daniels hurt his ribs against the Panthers last week and didn’t practice on Wednesday, so the Commanders may be going with Marcus Mariota this weekend. The 2014 Heisman winner isn’t the same player as the 2023 winner and he wasn’t in the same class as Bears quarterback/2022 winner Caleb Williams, but the possible switch isn’t going to cause the Bears to change too much about their plans.

“It’s a similar offense when you watch the offenses,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said, via the team’s website. “Of course, the different types of players in terms of who they are quarterback-wise, but our plan will be our plan, and we’ll adjust. We’ll have contingency plans for that, for who’s in there. But we’re going to stick with what we’re doing.”

The Commanders may not make their quarterback plans official until Sunday, but it doesn’t sound like Eberflus or the Bears are going to be losing much sleep worrying about who gets the nod this weekend.