Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

NFL: Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers
Panthers place Jaycee Horn on injured reserve
Syndication: The Tennessean
DeAndre Hopkins questionable for Week 2 with ankle injury
Texans vs Ravens
Texans list C.J. Stroud as questionable vs. Colts with right shoulder injury

Matt Eberflus to serve as Bears defensive coordinator Sunday

  
Published September 15, 2023 03:08 PM

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus will be taking on added responsibilities this weekend.

Eberflus announced on Friday that defensive coordinator Alan Williams will not travel to Tampa with the team for Sunday’s games. Eberflus will take over the defensive coordinator duties.

The change in roles may last beyond the game against the Buccaneers. Eberflus said there is not a timetable in place for Williams to return to the team at this point.

Eberflus has not called the defensive plays since being hired by the Bears last year, but he did so for four seasons with the Colts before taking his current job. The Bears will be trying for a better performance than they managed in last Sunday’s 38-20 loss to the Packers.