Matt Eberflus: We’re looking at edge rushers, could potentially add one for camp

  
Published June 20, 2023 10:07 AM
With OTAs and minicamps in the rearview mirror, teams can do some self-assessments between now and training camp to see where they might need to add some help to the roster before getting back to work.

One area the Bears might address is edge rusher. The team only had 20 sacks all of last season and their leader was rookie safety Jaquan Brisker with four.

The Bears added defensive ends DeMarcus Walker and Rasheem Green in free agency, but didn’t draft anyone to help flesh out the group and head coach Matt Eberflus said during minicamp that the team was still in the market for help.

“Yeah, I think they’re always looking for all positions ,” Eberflus said, via Alyssa Barbieri of USAToday.com. “You know I think that is one position we are looking at and potentially we could get that done.”

Among the veterans available as free agents are Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Justin Houston, and Melvin Ingram. Ngakoue played for Bears defensive line coach Travis Smith in 2021 while Houston played for Eberflus in Indianapolis, but it remains to be seen if any of them will be joining the Bears this summer.