Matt Eberflus: When you’re 0-4, no one’s done their job well enough

The Bears have experienced plenty of losing over the last couple of seasons, but Sunday’s loss to the Broncos still stands out.

Losing to a team that was coming off a 70-20 loss would be bad under any circumstances and it is even worse when you held a 28-7 lead in the third quarter of the game. Once you throw in the facts that it is the fourth loss in four tries this season and the 14th straight loss for the team dating back to last year, it’s not hard to see why there would be questions about whether the team has the right leadership in place to turn things around.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus faced questions along that line after the Broncos finished off their 31-28 comeback win.

‘‘You know, when you’re 0-4, no one’s done the job well enough, right?’’ Eberflus said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. ‘‘That’s just facts, right? It’s a results business, and we have to do a better job collectively as a group.’’

Eberflus didn’t do anything to help his job security by eschewing a field goal on a fourth-and-1 with three minutes to play and the game tied at 28. The Bears ran Khalil Herbert out of the shotgun instead and he got stuffed, which opened the door to the Broncos driving for the win.

Eberflus said after the game that he wanted to “seal the deal” by getting the first down, but the result may wind up helping to seal his fate in Chicago.