Matt Gay is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Colts asked a lot of kicker Matt Gay against the Ravens last Sunday and he answered every time they called.

Gay hit five field goals, including a pair of 53-yarders that served to tie the game in the fourth quarter and win it 22-19 in overtime. The second one was Gay’s fourth field goal of at least 50 yards during the game and he is the first kicker in league history to make that many kicks from that distance in a single game.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Gay has been named the AFC’s special teams player of the week. It’s the first time he’s taken weekly honors in either conference.

Gay only had one field goal attempt heading into Week Three, so he’s now 6-of-6 on the year. He’s also 8-of-8 on extra points.