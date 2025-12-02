 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Devonte Wyatt will be pretty tough to replace

  
Published December 2, 2025 08:58 AM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed on Monday that defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt will miss the rest of the season.

Wyatt fractured his ankle in last Thursday’s win over the Lions and will have surgery before beginning rehab work to get ready for the 2026 campaign. Wyatt had 27 tackles, four sacks and two passes defensed in his 10 starts this season.

“Yeah, it’s tough, but that is the nature of our game,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “Certainly he’s a guy that’s going to be pretty tough to replace. I think it just falls on everybody else kind of raising the level of their game.”

Karl Brooks, Warren Brinson, and Nazir Stackhouse are options to see time alongside Colby Wooden on the interior of the defensive line. Lukas Van Ness could also factor into the team’s plans, but he remains out indefinitely with a foot injury.