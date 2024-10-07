 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: I fully anticipate Romeo Doubs coming back to the Packers

  
Published October 6, 2024 08:58 PM

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs was suspended for today’s game after skipping practice last week, apparently because he was unhappy with his role in the offense. But Packers coach Matt LaFleur doesn’t think there’s going to be a long-term problem with Doubs.

LaFleur said after the Packers beat the Rams that he will meet with Doubs on Monday and expects Doubs to be back at work this week.

“I’m looking forward to our conversation tomorrow,” LaFleur said. “I fully anticipate him coming back and I’m hopeful he will come back and be ready to work. Distractions happen in the National Football League, distractions happen in life, and you’ve got to do your best to just focus on the task at hand, and I thought our guys did a pretty good job of that.”

It’s still hard to understand what Doubs is unhappy about. He started the first four games of the season and got more snaps than any other wide receiver on the Packers, and in the two games Jordan Love played, Doubs got plenty of passes thrown his way. Doubs didn’t see as much action in the two games started by backup quarterback Malik Willis, but that was because the Packers went with a run-heavy offense, not because Doubs was being slighted in any way.

Perhaps LaFleur can persuade Doubs that if he wants more passes thrown his way, the way to do that is to work hard in practice and show that he’ll be dependable when given the opportunity. If so, Doubs should be back on the field next Sunday against the Cardinals.