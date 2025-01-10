 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love fully participated in practice and had a good day

  
Published January 10, 2025 03:02 PM

The Packers seem confident about quarterback Jordan Love heading into Sunday’s playoff opener against the Eagles.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said today that Love was a full participant in practice and looked good on the practice field, five days after leaving the regular-season finale against the Bears with an elbow injury.

“He did well. Today was a good day,” LaFleur said.

Love has indicated he’s optimistic that his elbow won’t be an issue in the game against the Eagles, and from all indications he and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will both be good to go.