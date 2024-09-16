 Skip navigation
Matt LaFleur on Jordan Love: If he’s ready, he’ll be ready

  
The Packers got a win with Malik Willis at quarterback on Sunday, but that won’t have any impact on whether Jordan Love plays in Week Three or not.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his press conference that Sunday’s 16-10 win will have no bearing on Love’s availability for the team’s Week Three game in Tennessee. Love missed the victory over the Colts with a knee injury.

“If he’s ready, he’ll be ready. If he’s not, we’ll proceed with Malik,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said that Love was at the facility Monday, but that he had not spoken with the team’s medical staff before the start of the press conference. He said he’d have more of an update on Wednesday, which is also when the team will hold its first practice of the week. LaFleur said Love will “ideally” practice before returning to a game because it will be two weeks since his injury, but didn’t rule out Love playing without practicing.